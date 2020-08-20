Southwest Onslow High School senior golfer Michayla “MK” Wittner won the Eastern North Carolina Junior Golf League finals at The Emerald Golf and Country Club in New Bern, Aug. 13.
Wittner, who represented Paradise Point Golf Course, claimed first place in the 14-18 year-old girls division with a round of 40, seven strokes ahead of the second-place finisher after winning the regular season title in her local division, July 28.
When asked what was clicking with her golf game, Wittner credited a motivational reward game with her parents.
“I made bets with my parents, and I like to win bets,” Wittner said. “So they said if I get a par I could go get my nails done, or get 20 dollars or something like that.”
Because of COVID-19, the league didn’t officially operate as normal. Teams were smaller and practices were shorter and less frequent, Wittner said.
During a normal season, players from Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune’s Paradise Point Golf Course and Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point’s Sound of Freedom Golf Course form teams to compete in a regional division against four teams from other courses, but this year the number of players and overall interest was down.
Despite this year being different, the top three players from each regional division’s regular season advanced to the finals to face golfers from the other two league divisions, according to David Guthrie, Youth Sports Director at MCAS Cherry Point, which has had golfers playing in the league since 2004.
“The whole idea of the league is to promote junior golf, to get young kids involved and to give them a vehicle to play and advance if they want to keep playing,” Guthrie said.
The ENC Junior Golf League is a non-profit that gives kids the opportunity to play competitive golf and a chance to win scholarships from the league.
“It was great for the kids to have a chance to get out and do something,” Guthrie said. “It’s just great the way the kids interact with one another and their sportsmanship. They’re learning to have respect for teammates, enjoy themselves, have fun and [understand] everything isn’t just win and lose.”
Nicole Hassi of Sound of Freedom Golf Course shot a round of 40 to finish third in the 12-13 year-old girls division. Jacob Rose (47) and Will Gifford (49) also represented Paradise Point Golf Course in the league finals, which drew players from nine different teams ranging from Jacksonville to Greenville.
According to the latest North Carolina High School Athletic Association sports calendar release, the high school golf season is scheduled to begin March 1, 2021.